Bryant Gumbel, Broadcasting Icon, Rushed to a New York Hospital!

Late Monday night, after 9 p.m., Bryant Gumbel was rushed out of his Manhattan home on a gurney, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to a hospital in New York City. The reason? A medical emergency of unknown nature. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

One family source says Bryant is “okay,” though they wouldn’t disclose further details about his condition. Representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Gumbel, 77, is a broadcasting legend — once a co-host on NBC’s Today for 15 years, working with the likes of Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. He’s also well known for sports broadcasting and for leading HBO’s investigative show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

His passing of his brother Greg last year is still fresh in public memory — Greg Gumbel, also a broadcaster, died at age 78.

