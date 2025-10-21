Listen Live
Bryant Gumbel, Broadcasting Icon, Rushed to a New York Hospital!

From Today to Real Sports, a Household Name for Decades… But Tonight, He’s Facing a Serious Health Scare. Here’s What We Know So Far.

Published on October 21, 2025

1988 Olympics
Source: David Madison / Getty

Late Monday night, after 9 p.m., Bryant Gumbel was rushed out of his Manhattan home on a gurney, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to a hospital in New York City. The reason? A medical emergency of unknown nature. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

One family source says Bryant is “okay,” though they wouldn’t disclose further details about his condition. Representatives have not responded to comment requests.

The Tenth Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball - Inside
Stephen Lovekin
Al Davis With Super Bowl XV Trophy
Bettmann
Sills & Gumbel On The 'Today Show' Set
Raimondo Borea
New York Public Library 100th Anniversary Gala
WWD

Gumbel, 77, is a broadcasting legend — once a co-host on NBC’s Today for 15 years, working with the likes of Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. He’s also well known for sports broadcasting and for leading HBO’s investigative show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

American Songbook Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 29 May 2018
Variety
American Songbook Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 29 May 2018
Variety
Peabody Awards, Arrivals, New York, America - 21 May 2016
Variety

His passing of his brother Greg last year is still fresh in public memory — Greg Gumbel, also a broadcaster, died at age 78.

UNICHEF Book Party Hosted by HSN Cares for Author Hilary Gumbel at The Lamb's Club
Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

