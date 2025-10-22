Listen Live
Turns Out, Filming That Iconic Poetic Justice Kiss Wasn’t All Love.

A New Tupac Biography Reveals Some Behind-The-Scenes Tension with Janet Jackson and It All Started with One Surprising Request.

Published on October 22, 2025

Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Anthony Barboza
"Poetic Justice" LA Premiere
WWD

A new Tupac biography is spilling some never-before-heard details — including one about Janet Jackson. Author Jeff Pearlman says Janet asked producers to have Tupac take an AIDS test before filming their kissing scene in Poetic Justice. At the time, Janet was engaged and reportedly cautious about Tupac’s “wild boy” reputation.

Tupac Shakur
Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Tupac refused, but the two still filmed the scene, and the movie went on to become a classic.

The book, Only God Can Judge Me: The Many Lives of Tupac Shakur, just dropped on October 21.

