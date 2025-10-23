The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History

When gambling crosses from the stands into locker rooms and referee booths, sport’s greatest illusion, fair competition, shatters.

The Terry Rozier/Damon Jones-linked FBI probe is making headlines as more arrests and revelations continue to drop.

Over decades, myriad scandals have revealed just how vulnerable the business of sport can be. From the 1919 Black Sox to the 2007 NBA referee crisis and the 2025 FBI-led probe across pro basketball, corruption has found its way into every level of competition.

Professional leagues rely on trust from fans and bettors, but that trust gets tested when athletes, referees or staff exploit inside knowledge or game outcomes. In today’s list, we rank the 20 most significant gambling scandals in sports history.

Each entry outlines the key figures, the gambling mechanics, and the fallout.

In other words, this is your highlight reel of broken integrity, tainted records, and the price paid when the bookies step off the sideline and into the game.

Josh Shaw NFL Betting (2019-20)

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw received a multi-year suspension for placing legal bets while on injured reserve. He did not fix games, but his activity violated the NFL’s strict anti-gambling rules.