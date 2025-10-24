Listen Live
News

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Federal Immigration Agents

In a powerful move for local authority, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins have announced that federal immigration agents who break California law can be arrested and prosecuted. Jenkins stated her office will obtain court orders to identify and prosecute any agents using excessive force during raids, ensuring accountability and protecting residents’ rights.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Los Angeles Fires

In Los Angeles, the man accused of starting the devastating Palisades fire, Jonathan Render Neck, has pleaded not guilty. After being arrested in Florida and extradited, he faces serious charges including multiple counts of arson. Prosecutors allege he intentionally set the Lockman fire on January 1, which later grew into the larger Palisades fire. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison for the destruction.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Broadway League and the musicians’

On the East Coast, a major disruption on Broadway was narrowly avoided. The Broadway League and the musicians’ union reached a last-minute agreement, preventing a strike that would have shut down 23 musicals. The new three-year contract secures crucial wage increases and expanded health benefits, which the union president celebrated as a victory for fair compensation and healthcare access for performers.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The 2025 Urban Mobility Report

Finally, if you feel like you’re spending more time in traffic, you’re not wrong. The 2025 Urban Mobility Report reveals that Americans are experiencing record levels of traffic congestion. This isn’t just during rush hour anymore; traffic is now a common issue during midday and on weekends, especially in major cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas.

READ MORE STORIES

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 24, 2025  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
5 Items
Entertainment

Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Valentina Frugiuele Archive Photos
Entertainment

Looks Like Kanye’s Mountain Dreams Just Melted Away!

Close-up of a vibrant red candle burning brightly against a dark, mysterious background, symbolizing hope and contemplation
News

Columbus Media Pioneer Ann B. Walker Dies at 101

Double Your Chances Skate and Treat
Contests

Double Your Chances – Enter to Win Skate & Treat Tickets!

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close