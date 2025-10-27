Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 27, 2025

Published on October 27, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm, posing a catastrophic threat to Jamaica and neighboring Caribbean islands. Forecasters are warning that the storm could strengthen even further, potentially reaching Category 5 status with devastating winds exceeding 150 miles per hour. As Melissa approaches, it is expected to bring life-threatening flooding, landslides, and destructive force to Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. The National Hurricane Center has indicated that Melissa could become the most powerful storm ever to make landfall on the island, with an expected arrival between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Homecoming Celebrations

Homecoming celebrations at two of our nation’s cherished historically black universities were tragically disrupted by gun violence, leaving communities in heartbreak and outrage. At Howard University, a Friday night step show was thrown into chaos when shots rang out, injuring five people. Just a day later, a homecoming event at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania turned deadly when gunfire erupted, killing one person and injuring six others. Investigators believe multiple shooters may have been involved in the incident at Lincoln, casting a somber shadow over what should have been a time of joyous celebration.

Government Shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, more than 40 million Americans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) face the possibility of having their benefits significantly reduced or cut off completely. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will not use emergency contingency funds to pay for November’s SNAP benefits if the shutdown extends beyond October 31. This decision could leave millions of low-income families, many within our communities, struggling to put food on the table as the political gridlock in Washington D.C. persists.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 27, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

