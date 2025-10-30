From Music to Movies to Major Fashion!

Listen Live
Teyana Taylor’s Trading Her Mic for a Mic Drop Moment on the Runway — We'll Tell You What Major Fashion Gig She Just Scored!

Published on October 30, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2024
Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor is stepping into the spotlight — but this time, it’s not on stage, it’s on the runway! She’s officially been tapped to host the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion.

FASHION-HAUTE-COUTURE-DIOR
Source: GUILLAUME BAPTISTE / Getty

The big night goes down November 3rd at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Expect major star power — from Leslie Bibb and Addison Rae to Jennifer Fisher and Christopher John Rogers. A$AP Rocky will be honored as this year’s Fashion Icon, while Donatella Versace, Cynthia Rowley, and others will also be celebrated. And yes, Jenna Lyons will once again hold down the red carpet duties. This year’s show is about to be a whole vibe — and Teyana is the perfect one to set the tone.

