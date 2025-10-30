From Music to Movies to Major Fashion!

Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor is stepping into the spotlight — but this time, it’s not on stage, it’s on the runway! She’s officially been tapped to host the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion.

Source: GUILLAUME BAPTISTE / Getty

The big night goes down November 3rd at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Expect major star power — from Leslie Bibb and Addison Rae to Jennifer Fisher and Christopher John Rogers. A$AP Rocky will be honored as this year’s Fashion Icon, while Donatella Versace, Cynthia Rowley, and others will also be celebrated. And yes, Jenna Lyons will once again hold down the red carpet duties. This year’s show is about to be a whole vibe — and Teyana is the perfect one to set the tone.