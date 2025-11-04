We Say Goodbye to One of R&B’s Most Soulful Voices.

Source: Shahar Azran / Getty

Soul/R&B legend D’Angelo has reportedly been laid to rest in Virginia following his passing at the age of 51. According to reports, the service was held in his home state, giving family and friends a chance to come together, celebrate his life, and bid farewell.

D’Angelo’s death came after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, and though the news of his illness and passing were kept largely out of the public eye, the impact of his music—and the loss of his presence—is resonating deeply across the music community and beyond.

In gathering in Virginia, those close to him honored the legacy of an artist who helped shape modern R&B and neo-soul, whose voice and songs touched countless listeners. The Celebration of Life service was held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, with featured tributes and performances from Stevie Wonder, Kim Burrell, and The Soultronics & The Vanguard.

With his farewell now behind them, what remains is the imprint of his music, the memories of those who loved him, and a community mourning a talent that will not be replaced.