Sherri Shepherd’s three-decade journey in comedy, acting, and television was cemented in Hollywood history on Monday as she received the 2,827th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The celebrated talk show host was surrounded by a powerful circle of friends and colleagues, including Tyler Perry, Niecy Nash, and radio legend Tom Joyner, who came out to honor her incredible career.

The ceremony, held in front of the W Hollywood Hotel, was a testament to Shepherd’s impact. Tyler Perry, who has worked with Shepherd on films like “Precious,” spoke to her inner light. “There are many people on the planet that were sent here to bring light, and then there are other people who are here to be light,” Perry shared. “Sherri is a person who is light.”

Her close friend Niecy Nash, who received her own star in 2018, delivered an emotional tribute, reflecting on their shared journey. “I would’ve never thought that these two girls… would both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right across the street from each other,” Nash said, celebrating their collective success.

The most touching moment came when Shepherd tearfully dedicated the honor to her son, Jeffrey. Born prematurely and later diagnosed with autism, Jeffrey has been her driving force. “My biggest shout-out is to my son, Jeffrey Tarpley,” Shepherd said. “Everything that I do, everything that I am, is for my baby.”

Shepherd, who once faced homelessness after an early show was canceled, spoke about her childhood dreams and perseverance. “I used to always dream that I was going to be somebody,” she shared. From her breakout roles to hosting “The View” and now her own hit talk show, “Sherri,” her star is a symbol of faith, resilience, and the power of community.



Sherri Shepherd Honored with Hollywood Star, Surrounded by Friends