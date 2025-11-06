Listen Live
Entertainment

From Hard Times to Shining on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Tyler Perry, Niecy Nash, and a Moment Sherri Shepherd Will Never Forget — the Powerful Reason She Says This Star Means Everything.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR
MICHAEL TRAN
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR
MICHAEL TRAN
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR
MICHAEL TRAN
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-STAR
MICHAEL TRAN

Sherri Shepherd just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — number 2,827 to be exact.

Surrounded by friends like Tyler Perry and Niecy Nash, it was a moment full of love and gratitude.

Tyler praised her light, Niecy spoke through tears about their shared journey, and Sherri dedicated the star to her son, Jeffrey, saying he’s been her motivation through it all. From being homeless to headlining her own show, Sherri’s story shines with faith, perseverance, and the power of community.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Americans Vote In The 2024 Presidential Election
6 Items
News

Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
5 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

5 Items
Style & Fashion

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Double Your Chances Skate and Treat
Contests

Double Your Chances – Enter to Win Skate & Treat Tickets!

Kerry Washington + Real Housewives of Atlanta Screening – SHADOW FORCE
Entertainment

It’s Not Just Reality TV Anymore!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close