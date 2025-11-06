From Hard Times to Shining on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

MICHAEL TRAN MICHAEL TRAN MICHAEL TRAN MICHAEL TRAN

Sherri Shepherd just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — number 2,827 to be exact.

Surrounded by friends like Tyler Perry and Niecy Nash, it was a moment full of love and gratitude.

Tyler praised her light, Niecy spoke through tears about their shared journey, and Sherri dedicated the star to her son, Jeffrey, saying he’s been her motivation through it all. From being homeless to headlining her own show, Sherri’s story shines with faith, perseverance, and the power of community.