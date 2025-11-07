Listen Live
Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Wack 100 recently had to stand on business after Adin Ross made some questionable comments.

Wack 100 recently had to stand on business after Adin Ross made some questionable comments.

The streamer made it very clear which side he was on during Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar, appearing on many streams with the 6 God. During a sit-down with West Coast dot connector, Wack 100, the two traded thoughts on Kendrick and Drake. Things went left quickly when Ross accused Kenny of allegedly physically abusing his wife, Whitney Alford.

The streamer was shut down quickly, as Wack points out, he had zero facts to back up such a wild statement. Wack also put the nail in the conversation when he told Adin, “You’re a white guy, so y’all always think Black people did some sh*t.”

Kendrick and his wife reportedly stayed at a hotel in 2014, where the alleged incident took place. After the beef between Drizzy and Kenny died down, a website surfaced featuring a video of an alleged hotel employee breaking down the story. Kendrick later went on The Breakfast Club and denied that anything ever happened between him and his partner.

Wack 100 made it clear from the start of the stream that he is team Kendrick in this beef. Even though he ties to Cash Money and Birdman (and by extension, Drake), he still stands with his West Coast bredren. 

Kendrick and his team have not commented on Adin Ross’ allegations against him.

