Crime

How Columbus Is Reducing Violence Together

How Columbus Is Fighting Violence: Inside the Safer Together 614 Campaign

Sean Anthony speaks with leaders from the City of Columbus Office of Violence Prevention about how the Safer Together 614 campaign is reducing violence through education and community partnerships.

Published on November 12, 2025

Violence affects more than crime statistics—it impacts families, neighborhoods, and the future of our city.

In this episode of Eye on the Community, host Sean Anthony continues his discussion with Dr. Joanne Lunceford, Deputy Director, and Shavonne Jones, Education and Prevention Coordinator for the City of Columbus Office of Violence Prevention.

They explain how the office, established by Mayor Andrew Ginther in 2023, works to educate residents and build stronger relationships between the community and law enforcement through the Safer Together 614 campaign.

In this interview, you’ll hear:

  • How the Office of Violence Prevention collaborates with schools, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations
  • Why community education is key to reducing violence
  • Practical tools and de-escalation strategies available to the public
  • Ways to get involved and support safer neighborhoods in Columbus

For more information, visit columbus.gov/violencepreventionAttachment.tiff or call 614-645-9583 to access toolkits, videos, and local resources.

Watch the full interview now on Sean Anthony Live on YouTube.

