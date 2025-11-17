Christopher Lindner Identified in Fatal Police Shooting

Source: D-Keine / Getty

Authorities have identified the man killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Adams County as 40-year-old Christopher Lindner, the son of Cincinnati businessman Carl Lindner III.

The Lindner family confirmed his death in a statement released Sunday, sharing that Christopher was a husband, father of four, and someone who had been struggling with mental illness. They asked for privacy as they grieve.

The shooting happened on a Lindner-owned property along Ohio Brush Creek Road in Manchester. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were responding to a domestic situation that had escalated over recent weeks and resulted in a protective order being served to Lindner.

When officers approached the home around 5PM, they say Lindner came outside with a firearm and was shot by responding units.

Additional details emerged after investigators said the day began with a 911 call from someone expressing safety concerns. Troopers later located Lindner in Peebles, which led to a high-speed chase before he arrived at the Manchester property.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the case at the request of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which is standard protocol for police shootings in the state.

The Lindner family’s business holdings (United Dairy Farmers, American Financial Group, and FC Cincinnati) have made them one of Ohio’s wealthiest and most recognizable families. Christopher’s name is also tied to the soccer stadium at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

As the investigation continues, officials have not released additional details about the moments leading up to the shooting.





