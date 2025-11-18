Q Parker on His New Album, “Romance Dealer” Era, and R&B Evolution

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

R&B fans received a real treat when Grammy-winning singer and 112 founding member Q Parker visited The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about his new project, Evolution of Romance: Volume One. With nearly three decades in the industry, Parker says this new era is his most intentional and emotionally grounded yet.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Q Parker shared that the title reflects both his life experiences and the musical lane he now feels called to occupy. After starting his career as a teenager, he said he’s grown as a man, a musician, and a storyteller. “I felt like romance was missing from male R&B, and I wanted to occupy that lane,” he explained.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That vision ties directly to the nickname he proudly embraces: “The Romance Dealer.”

Q Parker said he grew up watching soap operas and witnessing the love between his parents, absorbing the passion, softness, and emotional depth that later influenced his music. “Whenever you see me, I’m gonna represent romance one thousand percent,” he said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

His new singles “Keep On Loving” and “Triple F’s” reflect that commitment. For Q Parker, real R&B is rooted in truth. “You have to sing and write about what’s authentic because you have to live these records,” he said. “I walk, breathe, and talk romance.”

The move from 112 to a solo career has also allowed Parker to share more of himself. He said performing without the group gives him room to express his full creative identity. “Now I get to give the world 100% of Q Parker,” he said. “As a creator, it’s been fun learning more about who I am.”

Q Parker also spoke passionately about his philanthropic work. His Q Parker Legacy Foundation, launched in 2016, focuses on serving senior citizens and empowering young people interested in music and entertainment. The foundation hosts events for seniors such as musical bingo and holiday celebrations, and it runs a two-week summer program teaching young creatives not only how to perform, but how to understand the music business. “We want them to know everything from licensing and publishing to how to navigate independently,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Faith plays a major role in Parker’s life and music. Raised in the Church of God in Christ, he says that foundation keeps him grounded creatively and personally. He also emphasized the importance of wellness as he approaches 50, choosing daily habits that will allow him to live long and stay active for his family.

Related Article: 15 R&B Songs to Bring in the Summer

Related Article: Living Legends Foundation Honors Black Music Excellence At 34th Annual Awards Gala [Exclusive]

As for Evolution of Romance, fans can expect visuals, performances, and plenty more music to come. “Volume One means I’m not going anywhere,” Q Parker said.

Supporters can follow him at @Qparker112 or visit ItsQParker.com for updates.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Q Parker on His New Album, “Romance Dealer” Era, and R&B Evolution was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com