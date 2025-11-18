Listen Live
Q Parker on His New Album, “Romance Dealer” Era, and R&B Evolution

Q Parker on His New Album, "Romance Dealer" Era, and R&B Evolution

Published on November 18, 2025

Quinnes "Q" Parker p
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

R&B fans received a real treat when Grammy-winning singer and 112 founding member Q Parker visited The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about his new project, Evolution of Romance: Volume One. With nearly three decades in the industry, Parker says this new era is his most intentional and emotionally grounded yet.

Q Parker shared that the title reflects both his life experiences and the musical lane he now feels called to occupy. After starting his career as a teenager, he said he’s grown as a man, a musician, and a storyteller. “I felt like romance was missing from male R&B, and I wanted to occupy that lane,” he explained.

That vision ties directly to the nickname he proudly embraces: “The Romance Dealer.”
Q Parker said he grew up watching soap operas and witnessing the love between his parents, absorbing the passion, softness, and emotional depth that later influenced his music. “Whenever you see me, I’m gonna represent romance one thousand percent,” he said.

His new singles “Keep On Loving” and “Triple F’s” reflect that commitment. For Q Parker, real R&B is rooted in truth. “You have to sing and write about what’s authentic because you have to live these records,” he said. “I walk, breathe, and talk romance.”

The move from 112 to a solo career has also allowed Parker to share more of himself. He said performing without the group gives him room to express his full creative identity. “Now I get to give the world 100% of Q Parker,” he said. “As a creator, it’s been fun learning more about who I am.”

Q Parker also spoke passionately about his philanthropic work. His Q Parker Legacy Foundation, launched in 2016, focuses on serving senior citizens and empowering young people interested in music and entertainment. The foundation hosts events for seniors such as musical bingo and holiday celebrations, and it runs a two-week summer program teaching young creatives not only how to perform, but how to understand the music business. “We want them to know everything from licensing and publishing to how to navigate independently,” he said.

Faith plays a major role in Parker’s life and music. Raised in the Church of God in Christ, he says that foundation keeps him grounded creatively and personally. He also emphasized the importance of wellness as he approaches 50, choosing daily habits that will allow him to live long and stay active for his family.

As for Evolution of Romance, fans can expect visuals, performances, and plenty more music to come. “Volume One means I’m not going anywhere,” Q Parker said.

Supporters can follow him at @Qparker112 or visit ItsQParker.com for updates.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

