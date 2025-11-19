This Next One? Sort of Changes the Whole Narrative.

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Smokey Robinson — the Motown legend — is under fire again, and this time, one of his accusers is a man. According to TMZ, the guy says he used to detail Smokey’s cars early in the morning at the Robinson residence. Over time, he claims Smokey would come outside wearing only underwear, fondle himself, and make sexually suggestive comments while he was there.

The accuser says things escalated around 2022, when Smokey allegedly grabbed his hand and tried to force it onto his erect penis — without his consent. He says he rejected those advances, even telling Smokey to “put some clothes on.”

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

The alleged harassment didn’t stop after he was fired. According to the claim, Smokey’s wife later re-hired him — but the singer allegedly resumed the same behavior: partial nudity, touching himself, and making lewd remarks. The man says it all caused him deep humiliation, emotional distress, and fear — so he walked away when he realized others had similar stories. Smokey’s lawyer, Christopher Frost, fired back. He told TMZ these are part of a broader, “organized … campaign” aimed at damaging Smokey’s reputation.

This new claim comes on top of an existing lawsuit, where four women previously accused Smokey of long-running sexual battery and assault.