Now You Know Auntie Gon’ Keep it Real…

Vivica Fox Sets the Record Straight, and Yes… 50 Cent’s Name Comes Up. Find Out Why She's Still Talkin' 22 Years Later!

Published on November 19, 2025

Vivica Fox attends Panel Explosion Jones during 2017 New...
Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Vivica A. Fox is clearing up some chatter about her comments on her ex, 50 Cent. She said she wasn’t “swearing off” dating celebrities — folks just took it that way.

In her sit-down with Sherri Shepherd, she opened up about their past, saying they’re still cool and that 50 will always have a little spot in her heart.

And in true 50 Cent fashion, he hopped on Instagram with a playful response, joking about their old relationship. Despite the headlines, Vivica says they’re in a good place, no drama.

Magic 955

