Now You Know Auntie Gon’ Keep it Real…

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Vivica A. Fox is clearing up some chatter about her comments on her ex, 50 Cent. She said she wasn’t “swearing off” dating celebrities — folks just took it that way.

In her sit-down with Sherri Shepherd, she opened up about their past, saying they’re still cool and that 50 will always have a little spot in her heart.

And in true 50 Cent fashion, he hopped on Instagram with a playful response, joking about their old relationship. Despite the headlines, Vivica says they’re in a good place, no drama.