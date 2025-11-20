New Netflix Doc Details Life & Tragic Murder Of Megastar Selena

Source: Arlene Richie / Getty

Netflix just released Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy, and fans everywhere are already calling it the definitive documentary on the life, brilliance, and heartbreaking death of Selena Quintanilla. Read more about the documentary inside.

A Global Cultural Icon

The new film gives viewers an intimate look at the woman who became the Queen of Tejano Music and a global cultural icon. According to Tudum, the documentary uses never-before-seen home videos and personal archives from the Quintanilla family to tell Selena’s story in a way audiences have never experienced before.

Dominating The Charts

Directed by Isabel Castro, the film traces Selena’s journey from performing at her family’s Tex-Mex restaurant to dominating Tejano charts and selling out stadiums across the world. Castro says her goal was to honor Selena’s artistic rise while showing the personal moments behind the fame. Through interviews with her parents, siblings Suzette and A.B., husband Chris Pérez, and original band members, the documentary paints a full picture of the superstar as a sister, daughter, wife, and cultural force.

Houston audiences will notice familiar footage from the singer’s iconic final RodeoHouston performance, a moment that’s become part of the city’s history. KHOU reports that the documentary includes clips from their 1994 interview with Selena and rare behind-the-scenes visuals from her final rodeo show, all of which highlight the energy and impact she carried both on and off stage.

New Details Brought To Life

But the documentary also arrives as new information about Selena’s tragic death resurfaces. The Los Angeles Times recently detailed revelations from the autopsy report conducted after she was fatally shot in 1995 at just 23 years old. The report confirms that the bullet struck her subclavian artery, causing massive internal bleeding. Her killer, Yolanda Saldívar — the president of Selena’s fan club who was accused of embezzlement — was later sentenced to life in prison. She was denied parole in 2025, with her case eligible for review again in 2030.

Thirty years after her passing, Selena’s legacy continues to grow. Her music continues to chart, her influence inspires new generations of artists, and her story remains a powerful symbol of cultural pride and identity. As Suzette Quintanilla told Tudum, “We are 30 years without Selena, but her legacy is stronger than ever.”

Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy is now streaming on Netflix. Will you tune in?

Check out a trailer below:

