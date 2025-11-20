Queen Naija Opens Up About Motherhood, Self-Love, and Her New EP “30”

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Queen Naija stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and from the moment she sat down, it was clear she is stepping into a new phase of life with honesty and growth.

Her new project, “30,” marks the beginning of a mature chapter. When asked what feels different about Queen at 20 versus Queen at 30, she explained that her outlook has shifted in major ways. She described herself as more self-aware, more grounded, and finally able to accept life for what it is rather than how she wishes it were. She says the rose-colored glasses are gone, and she’s learning to see truth clearly, even when it is uncomfortable.

The opening track of her EP, titled “30,” reflects that exact mindset. Queen explained that it feels like reading a page from her diary out loud. She wrote it during a moment when life felt chaotic and her responsibilities seemed heavy. Despite turning 30, she says she is still figuring things out, still trying to align everything, and still learning what true adulthood looks like. But she is embracing the process.

Her reality check came from an unexpected place. When asked what moment finally made her feel grown, she answered one word that made the whole room laugh: “Taxes.” Beyond that, owning a home and being a mother to two boys have shaped her maturity more than anything. She called motherhood a blessing that pushed her to grow up quickly, but says she is still learning every day.

Self-love has also taken on a new meaning for her. Queen shared that it is more than pampering yourself or doing what feels good. True self-love sometimes looks like making tough choices, setting boundaries, and working on yourself even when you do not feel like it. She talked about choosing yourself even when it means losing relationships or stepping away from situations that no longer serve you.

Being a mother to sons has influenced how she views success. She wants them to see her working, pursuing goals, and building a legacy. Although they love having her at home, she feels compelled to show them what following a dream looks like in real time. And yes, her sons definitely know she is famous — especially since their teachers watch her videos.

When it comes to life outside of music, she admitted she is still learning what hobbies she enjoys. For now, she loves rest, good food, and being around the people closest to her. She is even considering trying Pilates as she searches for new ways to stay balanced.

Queen also spoke candidly about being transparent online. She used to overshare without thinking twice, but as her career grows, she is working to protect her peace while still staying authentic. Finding that balance, she says, is an ongoing journey.

For artists trying to break through, Queen offered simple but powerful advice: keep going. She reminded aspiring singers that talent alone is not enough. People love stories, personality, and authenticity. She encouraged artists to define the kind of career they want and work toward it consistently, even when the numbers don’t show immediate results.

As the holidays approach, she is still figuring out her own family traditions. With her relatives spread out across different states, she is creating new memories in her own household and keeping faith at the center of it all.

Before she left, she shared that thoughtful gifts — even small ones like gift cards to her favorite stores — mean the most to her now. And she made sure fans know where to find her: on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and everywhere under her real name, Queen Naija.

Queen Naija’s new EP, “30,” is available now.

