Never-Before-Seen Footage of Diddy in the Days Before His Arrest!

@diddy

Newly uncovered footage of Diddy—captured just days before his arrest—is making headlines as anticipation builds for 50 Cent and Netflix’s upcoming docuseries on the embattled music mogul.

In the first-look teaser for Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Diddy is seen making a tense, urgent phone call from a New York City hotel room shortly before being taken into custody on racketeering and sex crime charges.

The footage also shows him out in Harlem, greeting fans only days before his indictment. 50 Cent, who executive produced the series, has already weighed in, stressing that the documentary isn’t influenced by his longtime feud with Diddy. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning drops on Netflix December 2.