Jada Pinkett Smith is Back in the Headlines!

Frederick M. Brown

Will Smith’s longtime friend, Bilaal Salaam, is taking Jada Pinkett Smith to court for $3 million. He says during Will’s private birthday celebration back in 2021, Jada rolled up on him in the lobby with her crew and basically warned him to keep her business out of his mouth.

According to Salaam, she got loud, got aggressive, and even threatened physical harm if he didn’t sign an NDA. He also claims things got worse after he refused to participate in the PR cleanup following the Oscars slap, saying he was hit with threats and a whole retaliation campaign.