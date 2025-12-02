Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith is Back in the Headlines!

Will Smith’s Friend says Jada Confronted Him with Threats and an Entourage? Oh, This Story Gets Messy.......

Published on December 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jada Pickett-Smith, Will Smith
Frederick M. Brown

Will Smith’s longtime friend, Bilaal Salaam, is taking Jada Pinkett Smith to court for $3 million. He says during Will’s private birthday celebration back in 2021, Jada rolled up on him in the lobby with her crew and basically warned him to keep her business out of his mouth.

According to Salaam, she got loud, got aggressive, and even threatened physical harm if he didn’t sign an NDA. He also claims things got worse after he refused to participate in the PR cleanup following the Oscars slap, saying he was hit with threats and a whole retaliation campaign.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close