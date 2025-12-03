Chris Brown Just Hit a Milestone!

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Chris Brown’s fans are celebrating big — #TeamBreezy got a huge anniversary gift. As his debut album hits 20 years, the RIAA just awarded Chris eight new plaques, from gold all the way up to 5x platinum.

This pushes his U.S. sales to 163 million records, officially passing Michael Jackson as the highest-selling Black male vocalist in the country. He now sits at #3 on the all-time list for male artists in the U.S. MJ still holds the global crown with more than a billion sold, but this is a massive moment for Chris and his fans.