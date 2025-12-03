Ray J accuses Jay-Z and Beyoncé of not supporting Brandy's career

Brandy's Instagram account posts shady comments, sparking rumors of hacking

Brandy's team denies she posted the comments, restoring account access

Source: Paras Griffin/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Ray J is crashing out again, and this time, he’s calling out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for what he sees as a serious lack of respect toward his big sister Brandy amid rumors he somehow shadily accessed his sister’s social media.

According to a new report from Complex, the singer went on Instagram with a full video message aimed directly at the Carters. Ray J accused them of consistently attending The Boy Is Mine Tour and never showing Brandy the same love they give Monica.

In the clip, Ray J doesn’t hold back. He tells the superstar couple,

“Come on, say what’s up to Brandy. JAY-Z and Beyonce, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B, I don’t like that.” He also claims they walk right past Brandy’s dressing room without acknowledging her, while somehow making plenty of time for Monica.

Ray J doubled down in the caption, insisting he’s “crashing out” for family even though Brandy did not co-sign a single part of this mess. He wrote that she would probably be upset with him, but that his love for her—and for Jay-Z and Beyoncé—is what pushed him to speak up.

But if this situation wasn’t chaotic enough, social media threw gasoline on the fire. Some shady comments were shared from Brandy’s official Instagram account that appeared to take a jab at Beyoncé.

“That’s my outfit you down here in,” wrote Brandy’s Instagram in a posted and deleted comment. “I dare you to come down here again and take a picture with me it will go viral!!!”

Fans immediately started speculating that Ray J hacked Brandy’s account to stir the pot even more. The comments were dragging him for filth, arguing that this looked exactly like something Ray J would do “in the name of defending his sister.”

Brandy’s team must have felt the flames rising, because the official account responded this morning with a clear message: she did not post the shady content and did not appreciate the false narratives.

“The @Brandy Instagram account was previously compromised, as of early morning Tuesday, December 2nd. At this time, all access has been fully restored,” wrote the Vocal Bible’s Instagram.

This whole moment dredged up old conversations from 2017, when Brandy’s former songwriter, TC, suggested there was tension between her and Beyoncé. Brandy shut it down back then, too, posting a photo with TC and writing that she loves Beyoncé and Solange and wasn’t interested in drama.

Now, years later, Ray J’s protect-my-sister energy has the internet in a chokehold once again. Whether Jay-Z and Beyoncé respond or not, the boy is definitely going out bad, and Brandy is once again left cleaning up a mess she didn’t make.

RELATED: Sibling Love Shuts Down Family Drama As Brandy And Ray J Reunite On Stage During ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

The post Norwood Family Fracas: Ray J Rips Jay-Z & Beyoncé Over Brandy As Fans Speculate He Hacked His Sister’s IG To Post Confounding Comments appeared first on Bossip.

Norwood Family Fracas: Ray J Rips Jay-Z & Beyoncé Over Brandy As Fans Speculate He Hacked His Sister’s IG To Post Confounding Comments was originally published on bossip.com