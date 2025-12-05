From Quincy Jones to Michael Jackson!

Source: Tom Copi / Getty

Music legend Phil Upchurch has passed away at the age of 84 in Los Angeles. The master guitarist left behind a legacy that helped shape the sound of generations.

Over his career, Upchurch recorded nearly 30 albums of his own and played on more than 1,000 recordings with some of the biggest names in music.

Frans Schellekens Tom Copi Tom Copi

His talent touched projects with Quincy Jones, Donny Hathaway, and even Michael Jackson. He also created hit moments alongside George Benson and Curtis Mayfield. Phil Upchurch’s influence lives on through countless timeless records, and his impact on music will never be forgotten.