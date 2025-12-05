American Express Sues Ray J for Nearly $140K in Overdue Charges

Ray J sued for $140K in unpaid credit card debt as his streaming business struggles.

Ray J is no stranger to headlines, but the ones attached to his name lately paint a worrying picture. As the entertainer continues navigating a messy breakup and unpredictable online behavior, he’s now been hit with a major financial setback: a lawsuit claiming he owes $139,849.85 in unpaid credit card debt.

The lawsuit, filed by American Express on November 19, alleges that Ray J stopped making payments on his account back in May. The balance, which kept growing, has now turned into a six-figure problem for both Ray J and his company, Tronix Network — the streaming business he launched in 2024 that insiders say has been struggling to stay afloat.

The timing of the lawsuit couldn’t be worse. Just days after American Express took action, Ray J’s already unstable online presence escalated into a viral crisis during a Thanksgiving livestream seen by thousands of viewers. What began as a tense conversation with his estranged wife Princess Love quickly spiraled into a frightening scene when Ray J appeared to load a gun on camera.

Princess, clearly shaken, tried to remove their daughter from the room. Ray J then turned his attention to another man nearby, threatening, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you” and “I’ll kill you,” according to what viewers captured on video. What followed was a 4 A.M. police response to the Porter Ranch home after multiple domestic-violence reports. Officers arrested Ray J on felony criminal threat charges, and he was later released after posting $50,000 bail.

What makes the situation even more complex is Ray J’s own admission that his chaotic online moments are intentional. In a resurfaced interview with Cam Newton, he openly explained that going off the rails online drives engagement — and engagement brings revenue.

“The worse it gets, the better it gets for us,” he said, describing how clicks, algorithms, and profit are all tied to drama. “All I gotta do is crash.”

But this latest aftermath shows a strategy that may have gone too far. Princess Love — who filed for divorce again in early 2024, their fourth attempt to end the marriage — issued a strong statement after the arrest. She accused Ray J of “terrorizing” women and confirmed he pointed the weapon toward her and family members, a claim he denies.

Ray J later tried to defend himself in a since-deleted Instagram video, insisting he never intended to hurt anyone. But between the spiraling livestream, a gun involved, and now a $140,000 lawsuit, it’s clear Ray J is facing a crisis that can’t be fixed by algorithms, shock value, or online views.

