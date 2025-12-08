Football Meets Hip-Hop!
The Detroit Lions announced a new multi-year partnership with rapper Eminem (and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg) to produce their Thanksgiving Day halftime shows through the 2027 season.
Under this deal, Eminem and Rosenberg will oversee talent selection and overall halftime production — a clear push to make halftime performances more than just a break in the game, but a major cultural event rooted in Detroit’s musical heritage.
The club aims to elevate the spectacle at Ford Field and blend football with top-tier music entertainment.
