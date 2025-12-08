Listen Live
Football Meets Hip-Hop!

The Lions are Doubling Down on Culture. Can Eminem Turn Halftime into the New Main Event? Check Out the Details....

Published on December 8, 2025
Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions
Source: Leon Halip / Getty

The Detroit Lions announced a new multi-year partnership with rapper Eminem (and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg) to produce their Thanksgiving Day halftime shows through the 2027 season.

NFL: NOV 27 Packers at Lions
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Under this deal, Eminem and Rosenberg will oversee talent selection and overall halftime production — a clear push to make halftime performances more than just a break in the game, but a major cultural event rooted in Detroit’s musical heritage.

The club aims to elevate the spectacle at Ford Field and blend football with top-tier music entertainment.

