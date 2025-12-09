Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

A Scary Night for This R&B Legend!

A Scary Night for This R&B Legend!

Alexander O'Neal Just Survived a Fire in His Own Apartment. What Started the Blaze — and How He’s Doing Now.

Published on December 9, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cambridge Club Festival 2023 At Childerley Orchard
Source: C Brandon / Getty

R&B legend Alexander O’Neal and his wife Cynthia went through a terrifying ordeal after a fire broke out in their Minnesota apartment — a fire investigators believe started with his oxygen machine.

Cynthia says she woke up to flames coming from the machine’s cord, and another fire ignited on the floor. In the chaos, Alexander tried to stomp it out barefoot, burning his foot. This came just after he had been released from a two-week ICU stay for pneumonia and an enlarged heart.

Alexander O'Neal performs live on stage during The Giants Of...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Cynthia was released from the hospital shortly after, but Alexander is still being treated for smoke inhalation. The fire damaged four apartments so badly they’re now unlivable, and the cause is still under investigation.

For fans who know his classics like “If You Were Here Tonight” and “Fake,” it’s been a scary chapter for the singer — but thankfully, both he and Cynthia survived.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close