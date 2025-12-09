Guess Who Just Pulled a Kanye West?!

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

India Love shook up the 2025 Streamer Awards when she stormed the stage after FaZe Adapt won Breakout Streamer of the Year. She made it clear — loudly — that she felt other nominees deserved the award more.

The crowd was not having it. She was booed on the spot, and social media immediately compared the moment to Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift back in 2009. Security ended up escorting her out of the ceremony.

Later on, India hopped online and apologized, admitting she was “under the influence” and that the whole thing was unnecessary. But her stage-crashing moment still became the headline of the night, sparking a full debate about whether she was being real… or just doing the most.