Entertainment

Tupac’s Murder Trial You Thought Was Finally happening? Nope

The Man Accused of Tupac’s Killing Has Something to Say —But We're Gonna Have to Wait Until 2026 to Hear What He Has to Say!

Published on December 9, 2025
Keefe D has been locked up in the Clark County Detention Center since 2023, and he’s still standing on his innocence. In a recent interview, he said there’s “no real evidence” tying him to Tupac’s death. And yes — he knows he’s made some wild, conflicting statements over the years, but now he says he regrets all of that and is trusting God to carry him through this process.

The trial for Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis — the man prosecutors say helped orchestrate Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder — has been pushed all the way back to August 10, 2026. The delay gives his defense team more time to dig through a fresh wave of evidence.

Right now, he remains behind bars, waiting for his day in court — a day that keeps getting pushed farther down the road.

