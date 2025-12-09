LiAngelo Ball’s Ex Claims He Still Hasn’t Met His Newborn Daughter

Source: Billboard / Getty

LiAngelo Ball and his ex-wife, Rashida Nicole, appear to be at odds right now.

Nicole posted a photo of their newborn daughter on her Instagram Story and took a jab at Ball, writing, “Poor baby been on this earth for six days, still ain’t seen or heard from her dad, wow!” This also isn’t the first time he has been called out by a former partner. Back in February, Nikki Baby claimed The Tweaker rapper gathered his belongings and left her and their child. The reality TV star also alleged he moved on and started a new relationship, which ended up being with Nicole.

Last week, Nicole opened up about her divorce and shared her disappointment in Ball not showing up for her:

“I didn’t want to speak on this, but the questions and assumptions have become overwhelming. So here is my truth. Yes, I’m going through a divorce. No, I won’t share details while it’s in litigation. And yes, I chose for my child’s father (LiAngelo) not to be at my delivery.”

Also adding context as to what went into her decision to not have Gelo present during her delivery, “That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words, and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life. For the last 5 months, I’ve done everything alone, every appointment, every milestone, every challenge. Moments that should’ve been shared were lost because he chose not to show up.”

The baller-turned-rapper has not responded to Nicole’s claims about allegedly neglecting his child.

