Art BAEsel: A Curated Collection Of Mesmerizing Muses Who Made An Impression At Miami Art Week 2025

Art BAEsel!

Source: IG: @myricka_

The first week of December is officially synonymous with the unwrapping of Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, and famed Miami Art Week which creates meaningful opportunities for emerging artists, nonprofit arts organizations, and galleries while shifting the culture as the heart of the art world.

Widely regarded as the world’s largest celebration of art and culture, Miami Art Week attracts an international audience of curators, collectors, cultural leaders, and art lovers for artsy vibrance against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Miami Beach, Wynwood, and now Coral Gables.

Founded in 2017, Miami Art Week amplifies diverse voices through signature events like Art Basel–the world’s premier series of art fairs bustling with exclusive activations, large-scale installations, informative panels, and unique local programming as a major hub for the global art market.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This year, the star-studded event kicked off with NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Dorell Wright’s Second Annual Ace Members Only Golf Experience at the iconic Miami Springs Golf Course–a historic landmark in the fight for integration within the sport of golf.

Source: @EMCCinema

Powered by REBRAND NY–a business strategy company for athletes, Body Armor, On The Rocks Cocktails, Pacino’s Men’s Grooming, and Amber & Opal, the exclusive experience brought together a powerhouse lineup of athletes, entertainers, VIP tastemakers, including JR Smith, Alonzo Mourning, Ja Rule, and more.

Source: @EMCCinema

The event opened with Wade and Wright reflecting on 20 years since the Miami Heat’s 2006 NBA Championship before thanking their peers, colleagues, and associates for joining them on the second annual outing.

Source: @EMCCinema

In 1949, Black golfers challenged discriminatory policies at the course, igniting a legal battle that laid the foundation for public access across the country.

Now, 76 years later, Wade and Wright are building on this triumph to create a space where minority athletes and leaders can network, cultivate relationships, and access the same influential environments where business deals are forged.

Source: @EMCCinema

“We wanted to create a space where we could combine culture, community, and competition while opening doors that weren’t always open to us,” said Wade.

As the Ace Members Only community continues to grow, Wade and Wright are committed to expanding programming, youth outreach, and industry access through the game of golf.

Source: @EMCCinema

Have you ever experienced Miami Art Week/Art Basel? If so, what was your favorite moment? Tell us down below and enjoy our picture-perfect collection of mesmerizing muses on the flip.