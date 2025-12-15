Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

A Christmas Party Turned Tragic!

What Allegedly Went Down Between Rob Reiner and His Son at Conan O’Brien’s Holiday Party —That Later Led to the Deaths of Rob and His Wife.

Published on December 15, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rob Reiner In Conversation
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele reportedly had a very loud argument with their son Nick at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night before the tragic events that followed.

L.A. PREMIERE: 'THE STORY OF US' BY ROB REINER
Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

TMZ says the disagreement was so intense that people at the party noticed it — and Rob and Michele left the event early. It’s not clear whether Nick stayed or left afterward. Family sources told TMZ Michele had been deeply worried in recent months about Nick’s mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse, saying they were at their “wits’ end” trying to help him.

The next day, Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home, the victims of a violent homicide. Authorities arrested 32‑year‑old Nick Reiner in connection with their deaths, and he’s currently being held with bail set at $4 million. Investigators are still working to piece together exactly how everything unfolded

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close