A Christmas Party Turned Tragic!

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele reportedly had a very loud argument with their son Nick at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night before the tragic events that followed.

TMZ says the disagreement was so intense that people at the party noticed it — and Rob and Michele left the event early. It’s not clear whether Nick stayed or left afterward. Family sources told TMZ Michele had been deeply worried in recent months about Nick’s mental health struggles and alleged substance abuse, saying they were at their “wits’ end” trying to help him.

The next day, Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home, the victims of a violent homicide. Authorities arrested 32‑year‑old Nick Reiner in connection with their deaths, and he’s currently being held with bail set at $4 million. Investigators are still working to piece together exactly how everything unfolded