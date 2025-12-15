A General Hospital Legend Has Died!

Dianna Whitley

Soap legend Anthony Geary, the actor best known for portraying Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at age 78. Geary passed away Sunday in Amsterdam, where he lived with his husband, reportedly after suffering complications from a planned surgery.

Ron Galella Vinnie Zuffante Ron Galella Allen Berezovsky

Geary’s career stretched across decades and made him one of daytime TV’s most unforgettable stars. He won a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on General Hospital, and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Genie Francis became part of soap history.

After retiring from the show, Geary remained a beloved figure in the entertainment world, admired not just for his iconic role but for the impact he had on the genre and fans everywhere. He was 78.