Entertainment

A General Hospital Legend Has Died!

From Daytime Emmy Records to Soap Opera History — Anthony Geary’s Life and Legacy at 78. Check Out One of His Favorite GH Moments.

Published on December 15, 2025
Anthony Geary Portrait Session
Dianna Whitley

Soap legend Anthony Geary, the actor best known for portraying Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at age 78. Geary passed away Sunday in Amsterdam, where he lived with his husband, reportedly after suffering complications from a planned surgery.

22nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards After Party Hosted by "General Hospital"
Ron Galella
Anthony Geary & Genie Francis
Vinnie Zuffante
20th Anniversary Party for "General Hospital"
Ron Galella
42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show
Allen Berezovsky

Geary’s career stretched across decades and made him one of daytime TV’s most unforgettable stars. He won a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on General Hospital, and his on-screen chemistry with co-star Genie Francis became part of soap history.

After retiring from the show, Geary remained a beloved figure in the entertainment world, admired not just for his iconic role but for the impact he had on the genre and fans everywhere. He was 78.

