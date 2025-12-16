Obamas Planned to Visit Rob Reiner The Day He Was Murdered

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

The death of acclaimed director Rob Reiner would’ve been more tragic, if former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had visited him and his wife on the day that they were found dead in their Los Angeles home. She spoke about it while appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (December 15).

Kimmel offered his condolences to the former First Lady concerning the Reiners at close to ten minutes into the interview. “How long have you known the Reiners?”, Kimmel asked.



“We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night,” Michelle replied. “We got the news… And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people, in a time when there is not a lot of courage going on.”

Michelle Obama might been referencing President Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social in the wake of the Reiners’ death to bash them, as they were consistent vocal critics of his administration in both of his terms. Trump would falsely claim that they died from an “incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”



“They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about,” Obama added. “They cared about their family, and they cared about this country, and they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them.”



The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested by authorities on Monday on charges of murder. The 32-year-old is in custody, with his bail set at $4 million. The investigation into the deaths of the Reiners, who were found with multiple stab wounds, is ongoing.



Check out the entire interview above.

