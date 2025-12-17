Does Celerity Status Give Her the Right?

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna was out in Las Vegas enjoying Mariah Carey’s holiday concert when a clip surfaced of another fan telling her to sit down.

The video quickly spread online, with social media buzzing over the moment. What’s clear in the footage is that Rih was just vibing — singing along, swaying to the music, and clearly enjoying the show — when someone nearby yelled at her to take a seat. The incident sparked a lively conversation about concert manners and how to behave around fellow fans, especially when the person being told off is Rihanna herself.