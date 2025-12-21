Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Kevin Durant may be one of the all-time greatest shooters in the NBA, but when it comes to showers, he’ll pass.

The two-time champion and 15x All-Star sat down for an episode of the Unguarded Podcast with his Houston Rockets teammate Fred VanVleet, and now the internet wants to know what’s good with his hygiene.

“I shower, I shower, I shower… but I might go a day without, two days. I might go two days sometimes without, you know what I mean, hopping in that water, wait ‘til I get to the gym,” he said. “I might just want to go musty for a day or two… I just like to feel close to, like, the trenches like that.”

Not sure why Durant is playing impoverished for fun; however, he wasn’t done sharing his peculiar approach to pulling himself together…or, rather, choosing not to. When asked by VanVleet why he no longer gets his hair cut or uses lotion, Durant had a similar line of reasoning.

“For what? Why get cuts? Why? Why? Why lotion my… Why lotion?,” he said. “I don’t lotion my body like that. I might lotion my hands if they a little dry, but I don’t. What [makes] me get a cut, for real, is when I’m in my room playing the game and my homies like, ‘Yeah, we got the barber on the way. Like, ‘All right, f**k it. If y’all getting a cut, I go get one, too…’ I ain’t calling them myself.”

The 37-year-old did admit that he wasn’t always against putting his best foot forward, but it seems he feels better when he’s keeping it low-maintenance.

“I really used to care at some point about like, ‘Man, I need to get a cut this week,'” he said. “Then after a while, I was like, ‘I’m way more relaxed when I’m just not giving a f**k.’”

Well, when you have millions of dollars and the world at your fingertips, you’ve gotta find your serenity one way or another. Interesting choice from the Easy Money Sniper, nonetheless.

Despite his approach to hygiene, one thing KD doesn’t cut corners on is his approach to basketball. When discussing his legacy, Durant made it clear that his only competition is himself. Though he hopes to add a third championship to his impressive NBA resume, the 7-foot phenom doesn’t care what anyone has to say about where he lands amongst other legends.

“I feel like I’ve mastered the game and that should be the only goal for every player,” he said. “I don’t give a f*** about Magic Johnson or Larry Bird, what they’ve done in comparison to me. The standard that they set, I want to reach that. As far as longevity, relevance, impact on the game, impact on the city. Championships, I want that too.”

He continued,

“When we won the first one, and I realized none of that s*** mattered. Like, why am I comparing myself to another man? I should be playing against myself. In my life, in general, I’m not comparing myself to no human being in anything that I do.”

Well said, KD.

The post ‘Musty’ Valuable Player! Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Skips Showers, Lotion & Haircuts: ‘More Relaxed When I’m Just Not Giving A F***’ appeared first on Bossip.

‘Musty’ Valuable Player! Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Skips Showers, Lotion & Haircuts: ‘More Relaxed When I’m Just Not Giving A F***’ was originally published on bossip.com