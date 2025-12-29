A Heavenly Holiday: Nehemiah Davis’ ‘Gifts From Heaven’ Serves Smiles & Surprises To 2,000 ATL Families

Atlanta families were served holiday cheer as philanthropist Nehemiah Davis and the Nehemiah Davis Foundation hosted the 17th Annual “Gifts From Heaven” Christmas Giveaway.

From the moment guests entered the building of Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, the tone of the event was unmistakable.

BOSSIP was on hand as attendees were greeted by giant red and gold balloon towers and on-site security, setting the stage for a well-organized celebration that stretched across both the gymnasium and parking garage.

Inside, families navigated buffet stations, toy and bike giveaways, bouncy houses, face painting and styling stations, train rides, and a car show, while children moved freely between activities with smiles that reflected the joy filling the space. Live character appearances from the Ninja Turtles, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Elsa, and more added to the immersive holiday experience.

“Just seeing all the smiles and knowing that we’re making a difference in people’s lives,” Davis told BOSSIP about a standout moment from the day. “It feels so good to me knowing that, and I want to keep making things like this happen for our community.” Source: Joi Stephens / @VeryJoi

Seventeen Years Of Service Rooted In Faith And Consistency

Now in its 17th year, “Gifts From Heaven” has grown from a modest act of service into a large-scale holiday tradition driven by faith, personal sacrifice, and consistency.

“I feel like God wants us to do it, and it don’t take a lot to do it,” Davis said. “Just sit down, reach out to my resources, spend some money and make it happen. I care more about making sure other people are good than myself.”

While the event continues to expand in scale, Davis said his vision remains focused on growth.

“We just want to keep doing it bigger,” he said. “Bigger buildings, bigger resources. I couldn’t find a bigger gym. You see seven to ten moon bounces. I wanted 30. So that’s next year.”

Co-Founder Myra Grant Reflects On Faith And The Foundation’s Roots

Myra Grant, co-founder of the Nehemiah Davis Foundation and Davis’ mother, took in the packed venue filled with families, activities, and holiday energy with gratitude.

“My God is so good and so mighty,” Grant said. “This is like an overflow of everything in here, and I’m just standing in awe of God.”

Grant shared that this year marked a milestone for the foundation, as it was the first time the giveaway was supported by significant donations. In previous years, she said, Davis personally funded the event.

“Out of all these years, it was never a challenge,” Grant said. “God has always been with us to make sure when we do this, He blesses it and builds it up to make it be perfect.” Source: Joi Stephens / @VeryJoi Grant also reflected on how Gifts From Heaven began nearly two decades ago, when Davis was just 18 years old.

“I said, ‘Son, your extra money, you want to give it to me, and we’re going to help the less fortunate,’” she recalled. “We started with a turkey, ham, bread, cheese, mayonnaise. We made sandwiches and took them downtown. They were gone in two minutes.”

That simple act sparked a lifelong commitment to service.

“For 18 years, 17 years, we’ve been giving back to the community nonstop,” Grant said. “We love to do it. It’s our passion.”

Among the sponsors supporting the event were Coach K and Jaquinta Prim, a grant strategist and entrepreneur who credits Nehemiah Davis as a mentor.

“Giving back is something Nehemiah always encourages us to do,” Prim said. “He pushes us to be in rooms where we’re pouring into the community.”

Prim explained that partnering with established community initiatives like the Nehemiah Davis Foundation also helps entrepreneurs position themselves to secure funding that allows them to give back more sustainably.

“When we apply for grants, we can say we partnered with the Nehemiah Davis Foundation,” she said. “It positions us to get access to more funding so we can continue to give back.”

“One Person At A Time“

As families exited with toys, bikes, and full plates, the core message of the day remained clear.

“One person at a time,” Davis said when asked how others can start similar initiatives. “That’s the way. I didn’t start here. People see what you’re doing, and then they want to help.”

To get involved or stay in the loop, visit https://store.nehemiahdavis.com/

