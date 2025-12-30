Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, are set to debut a new docu-series centered on their lives in the wake of what took place with their father. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson caught wind of the announcement from the Brothers Combs and made a comment as he’s known to do via social media.

Justin and King Combs have been largely mum about their father’s legal ordeal but have been visibly supportive of him during his explosive trial. Breaking their silence with the docu-series, the trailer for the project shows the siblings watching a news broadcast focused on their father’s trial while a soundbite of a young woman yelling “Your daddy got four years,” presumably recorded outside the courthouse.

The series looks to examine what the family is dealing with in the aftermath of Diddy’s guilty verdict and seems to be an attempt to take some of the wind out of the sails of Netflix’s recent docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which was executive–produced by 50 Cent.

Love News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As most should expect from 50 Cent, the Queens mogul was not going to let a moment to take a slick shot slip by and shared his thoughts in a social media post featuring the docuseries trailer.

“Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea,” 50 wrote in the caption.

It could be assumed that once the docu-series makes its official debut on the Zeus network in 2026 that 50 Cent will certainly circle back with more of his usual commentary.

An official release date has not been shared.

—

Photo: Getty

Diddy’s Sons To Drop New Docu-series, 50 Cent Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com