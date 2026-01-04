Stephen Miller’s Wife Posts Questionable Greenland Image In Wake Of Venezuela Event

With the world’s eyes watching, the wife of President Donald Trump’s aide Stephen Miller shared a questionable photo regarding Greenland, agitating an already tense situation. Katie Miller shared an image of Greenland superimposed with an image of the American flag, and officials in Denmark have once more pushed back at the assertion.

As seen on X, Katie Miller shared the image in question on Saturday (January 3) with the words “SOON” in the caption field. This caught the attention of Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Moeller, who quote-tweeted the post and shared a caption of his own.

From Moeller’s X account:

Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic. The Kingdom of Denmark has significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts – in 2025 alone, we committed USD 13,7 bn that can be used in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Because we take our joint security seriously.

And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Love News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The image was posted shortly after news went wide that the United States, conducting what it considered a law enforcement matter, carried out a strike in Venezuela and captured the nation’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife over the weekend. The move has been criticized by world powers in China, Russia, and Iran, and the United Kingdom was firm in stating that it had no involvement in the raid.

Since taking office, President Trump, Stephen Miller, and others in the Trump administration have positioned themselves as interested in annexing Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump again parroted the administration’s intentions and desire to annex Greenland, citing security concerns.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense,” Trump told the outlet.

Katie Miller’s post garnered passionate responses on the X platform, which was founded by Elon Musk, for whom Mrs. Miller once worked in some capacity at Musk’s now-defunct DOGE outfit.

Check out those responses below.

—

Photo: Getty