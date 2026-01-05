Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Another Baby on the Way?

Our Favorite Crooner, R&B Star KEM Just Shared the Sweetest Reveal: Baby Number Eight is On the Way… and it’s a Girl!

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kem, Keith Sweat and Joe Perform at James L. Knight Center
Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

R&B artist KEM surprised fans by sharing a sonogram video to announce that baby number eight — with his wife Erica Owens.

The couple, already blessed with a blended family, took to social media to express how grateful and thrilled they are for this growing chapter.

In heartfelt posts, KEM reflected on fatherhood as the greatest blessing of his life, while Erica spoke about the deep meaning and joy of the journey ahead. Fans have been celebrating the sweet announcement with the couple as they prepare for their new arrival.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close