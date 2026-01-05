Another Baby on the Way?

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

R&B artist KEM surprised fans by sharing a sonogram video to announce that baby number eight — with his wife Erica Owens.

The couple, already blessed with a blended family, took to social media to express how grateful and thrilled they are for this growing chapter.

In heartfelt posts, KEM reflected on fatherhood as the greatest blessing of his life, while Erica spoke about the deep meaning and joy of the journey ahead. Fans have been celebrating the sweet announcement with the couple as they prepare for their new arrival.