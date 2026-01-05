She’s Finally Ready to Speak Again. And We’re Here for it All!

Source: Bill McCay / Getty

Neo-soul legend Jill Scott is officially back with new music — her first full album in more than 10 years. The Grammy-winning singer revealed that her sixth studio project, To Whom This May Concern, is set to drop February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Scott shared the announcement on social media, thanking fans for sticking with her through the long wait and telling them to get ready for this new musical chapter.

The forthcoming album will include 19 tracks and features collaborations with artists like Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too $hort, while the production comes from heavy hitters including DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, Trombone Shorty and more.

Ahead of the album’s release, Scott has dropped the lead single, “Beautiful People,” which reflects her classic blend of warm vocals and soulful instrumentals — continuing the themes of connection, resilience and love that have always been central to her work.

To Whom This May Concern marks a major return for the Philly native, whose last studio album, Woman, came out in 2015. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer, who continues to evolve while staying true to the real, heartfelt style that made her one of R&B’s most respected voices.