Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Question Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s Reaction To The Ashley Darby Son Smooching Scandal

Two Reasonably Shady hosts are weighing in on a son smooching scandal that’s become a hot topic amongst Real Housewives of Potomac watchers. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant recently offered opinions on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, calling Ashley Darby’s admitted hookup with her son, Jackson, “disrespectful” and “incestuous,” with one of the “Green Eyed Bandits” wondering whether the mom let fans “gas her up” into having an irate reaction.

Their thoughts come after a recent #RHOP episode where Ashley shared that she secretly hooked up with Charissee’s son, and it might have gone past kissing.

Ashley Darby Revealed Her Hookup With Charrisse’s Son On #RHOP

The housewife told Charrisse that years ago her son, Jackson, walked her home, came inside briefly, and when she reached for her keys, “he grabbed my hand and pulled me to him,” to kiss her, adding that she “saw a different side of him that night.”

Charrisse casually laughed off the revelation, even when Ashley asked if she’d be upset if “something more” happened beyond a kiss.

But after Ashley went on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that she hooked up with Jackson more than once, even at one point sneaking into Charrisse’s home…

Charrisse retaliated.

The scorned mom called Ashley “disrespectful” in comments to fans on IG and said she initially didn’t believe Ashley was telling the truth, hence her calm reaction.

She also sounded off on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast about her friend crossing the line with her child and said it was “incestuous” for Ashley to hook up with Jackson.

She followed up by blasting Gizelle, accusing her of trying to “ice her out” of #RHOP with help from Karen Huger, despite her being an original cast member.

According to her Potomac pals, Gizelle and Robyn, however, Charrisse might have it all wrong with her reaction.

