Someone Stole His Merch and His Response is Comedy Gold!

Comedian DeRay Davis had some wild stuff happen after a recent show — someone actually stole merch right off his table! The thieves were even caught on camera, and DeRay didn’t hold back when talking about it at LAX.

He cracked jokes about the whole situation, even teasing that one of his ex-girlfriends must’ve sent the thieves because it felt “too calculated.” That had people laughing — because only DeRay could make a theft sound like sitcom drama.

Then, he kept it humorous but real, saying honestly that people probably only took his t-shirts if they “really needed them.” He even said, “Their kids are at home with my shirts on!” turning the whole situation into a punchline.