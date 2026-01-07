The Show That Put Aaliyah on the Map is Making a Comeback!

Remember when Aaliyah was on Star Search? She didn’t win but we knew then a star was born! Well, Netflix is bringing back one of TV’s most legendary talent shows — Star Search — and they just dropped some big names for the judging panel. Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and media personality Chrissy Teigen are officially locked in as judges for the reboot, which kicks off January 20 on Netflix.

The show isn’t a typical on-demand series — it’ll be live, and fans will actually get to vote in real time on who moves forward, right from their remotes or Netflix app. This version of Star Search pulls from one of the most iconic formats in TV history. During its original run in the ’80s and ’90s, the competition helped launch the careers of now-huge stars like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, and Adam Sandler.

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

And to make things even more exciting, comic and actor Anthony Anderson will be hosting the whole thing when it lands on Netflix later this month.