Entertainment

Ray J is Back in the Hospital!

Another health scare, this time-pneumonia and heart pain. Doctors Are Keeping a Close Eye on Him as He's Currently in a Hospital in Vegas.

Published on January 8, 2026
Ray J Attends Meet-And-Greet For 'Homes 4 Heroes' Television Project
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Ray J is currently hospitalized in Las Vegas as doctors monitor him for a serious case of pneumonia along with reported heart pain.

The singer and reality TV star is undergoing multiple tests and remains under close observation. This isn’t his first health scare—Ray J was also hospitalized for pneumonia back in 2021. Despite the situation, he’s staying connected with fans through social media as he continues to juggle ongoing legal and personal matters.

