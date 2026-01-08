Ray J is Back in the Hospital!

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Ray J is currently hospitalized in Las Vegas as doctors monitor him for a serious case of pneumonia along with reported heart pain.

The singer and reality TV star is undergoing multiple tests and remains under close observation. This isn’t his first health scare—Ray J was also hospitalized for pneumonia back in 2021. Despite the situation, he’s staying connected with fans through social media as he continues to juggle ongoing legal and personal matters.