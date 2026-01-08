Listen Live
From Reality TV to the Boxing Ring.

Chrisean Rock Signs a Boxing Deal and Sets Her Sights on a Title Fight This Spring. Do You Think She's Got What It Takes?

Published on January 8, 2026
Chrisean Rock is officially stepping into the boxing world. The media personality has signed with XRumble Fighting Championships and will compete in the promotion’s boxing division.

The deal was finalized in a meeting that included Rock, her son, her manager, and XRumble founder Damon Feldman.

She’s scheduled to fight for the inaugural female Super Middleweight Championship on April 25 in Pennsylvania and is currently training with Calvin Ford, former coach to Gervonta Davis. Organizers are now searching for an opponent in the 160 to 170-pound range, and the buzz around the matchup is already building.

