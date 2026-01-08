Ray J Released From Miami Hospital After Recent Health Scare

Ray J hospitalized with severe case of pneumonia, undergoing tests

This is not the first time Ray J has dealt with pneumonia-related complications

Ray J's personal life has been turbulent, with legal disputes and relationship issues

Ray J is facing another serious health scare after reportedly being hospitalized in Las Vegas with a severe case of pneumonia. According to a source close to the singer, the 44-year-old was admitted late Tuesday night after experiencing alarming chest pains that prompted immediate medical attention.

Doctors reportedly ordered several tests, including X-rays and an echocardiogram, to evaluate both his lungs and heart. As of Wednesday, Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was still waiting for official results. Representatives for the singer have not yet issued a public statement regarding his condition.

This is not the first time Ray J has dealt with pneumonia-related complications. In October 2021, he was hospitalized in Miami after falling seriously ill and was initially placed in a COVID-19 wing due to concerns that the virus may have been the cause. At the time, he later revealed that multiple COVID tests came back negative and that he was eventually moved out of isolation. He was discharged later that month after recovering.

Reflecting on that earlier experience, Ray J previously said the situation was frightening and forced him to rely heavily on faith. He described moments of intense fear but said prayer helped him through the ordeal, adding that the experience made him more mindful of his health.

The latest hospitalization comes during a turbulent period in Ray J’s personal life. In recent months, the singer and reality television star has made headlines for reasons beyond music. In December, he was arrested following an incident involving his estranged wife, Princess Love. Authorities alleged that Ray J brandished a firearm during a Thanksgiving livestream and made threats toward another individual. The incident intensified ongoing tensions between the former couple.

Princess Love, with whom Ray J shares two children, filed for divorce for the fourth time in February 2024. Their relationship has been marked by repeated public breakups and reconciliations, often unfolding in the spotlight through social media and reality television appearances.

Ray J has also remained entangled in legal disputes involving Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. He has continued to assert that the mother-daughter duo played a role in the release of his infamous 2007 sex tape with Kardashian, accusations they have repeatedly denied. Their attorney has previously dismissed Ray J’s claims as unfounded and frivolous.

While it remains unclear how long Ray J will stay hospitalized, those close to him are reportedly hopeful that doctors caught the pneumonia early enough to prevent further complications. Fans have taken to social media to express concern and send well wishes as news of his condition spreads.

As he awaits test results, Ray J’s health appears to be the most pressing focus, temporarily eclipsing the controversies and legal battles that have surrounded him in recent months.

