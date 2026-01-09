Trump Is Seeking $6.2 M From Fani Willis’ Office After Case Dismissal

Trump filed request for $6.2M in legal fees after Georgia election case was dismissed.

The law allows defendants to seek reimbursement if prosecutor is disqualified for misconduct.

Prosecutors argued the law unfairly targets elected officials and shifts costs to taxpayers.

President Donald Trump is asking a Georgia judge to require the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to cover more than $6.2 million in legal expenses after the election interference case against him was dismissed.

The request, filed Wednesday, seeks $6,261,613.08 and follows the collapse of a high-profile prosecution that accused Trump and others of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Trump’s legal team argues that the money reflects reasonable costs incurred while defending against a case that was ultimately undone after the lead prosecutor was removed.

The motion relies on a state law passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. That law allows defendants to seek reimbursement for legal fees if a prosecutor is disqualified for misconduct and the case is later thrown out. Under the statute, a judge must review the request and determine whether the amount is justified. Any approved payment would come directly from the prosecutor’s office budget.

The election case unraveled after Fani Willis, the elected district attorney in Fulton County, was disqualified. The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created an appearance of impropriety. Although Willis denied any wrongdoing and testified that the relationship began after Wade was hired, the appeals court ultimately removed her and her office from the case. A replacement prosecutor later dismissed the charges entirely in November.

The original indictment, filed in August 2023, accused Trump and 18 others of violating Georgia’s racketeering law through a coordinated effort to overturn Trump’s narrow loss to Joe Biden in the state. Prosecutors pointed to several actions, including Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump asked officials to help locate enough votes to change the election outcome. Four defendants later entered guilty pleas.

Trump’s lead Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, said the fee request is appropriate under state law and described the prosecution as politically motivated and now “rightfully dismissed.” A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the filing, though her office has previously asked courts to allow them to challenge any reimbursement requests.

In earlier filings related to similar fee demands from other defendants, Willis’ office raised constitutional concerns about the law itself. Prosecutors argued that the statute improperly targets an elected official for performing core duties and could unfairly shift financial burdens onto county taxpayers. They also claimed the law retroactively imposes penalties that did not exist when the case began.

Willis has consistently maintained that the prosecution was lawful and supported by years of investigation, including recommendations from a special grand jury. Still, with the case dismissed and appeals exhausted, Trump’s request now places a new spotlight on the financial fallout from one of Georgia’s most consequential legal battles.

