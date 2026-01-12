How Much Would You Pay for a Piece of Hip Hop History?

Source: WWD / Getty

A haunting piece of hip-hop history is now up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL Tupac Shakur was riding in the night he was fatally shot in Las Vegas has resurfaced with a $1.75 million price tag.

Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

This is the first time the car has been offered for public sale or display since the shooting.

L. Busacca Raymond Boyd Al Pereira Steve.Granitz Nitro Ron Galella, Ltd.

While fully restored mechanically, the vehicle still bears visible bullet damage, preserved as part of its dark legacy.

With full documentation tying it directly to that tragic night, the car stands as a chilling artifact from the final moments of a rap icon.