Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

How Much Would You Pay for a Piece of Hip Hop History?

$1.75 Million for a Moment Frozen in Time. Tupac’s BMW Resurfaces with Bullet Holes Intact. Are You Interested?

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Poetic Justice" LA Premiere
Source: WWD / Getty

A haunting piece of hip-hop history is now up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL Tupac Shakur was riding in the night he was fatally shot in Las Vegas has resurfaced with a $1.75 million price tag.

23rd Annual American Music Awards
Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

This is the first time the car has been offered for public sale or display since the shooting.

Tupac Shakur at the 1996 MTV Music Awards.
L. Busacca
Tupac Shakur Live In Concert
Raymond Boyd
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon
Al Pereira
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Steve.Granitz
Tupac Shakur & Suge Knight Outside Club 662
Nitro
"Cowboy Noir - Red Rock West" Party
Ron Galella, Ltd.

While fully restored mechanically, the vehicle still bears visible bullet damage, preserved as part of its dark legacy.

With full documentation tying it directly to that tragic night, the car stands as a chilling artifact from the final moments of a rap icon.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close