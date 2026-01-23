Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Becomes Most Nominated Film in Oscar History

'Sinners' blends horror and social themes, a rare feat for the Academy.

The Academy Awards race took a historic turn this week as Ryan Coogler’s bold new film Sinners set a record no movie has ever reached before. When nominations were announced Thursday morning, the blues-inspired vampire epic walked away with 16 nods — officially becoming the most nominated film in Oscar history.

That achievement pushed past the longtime record of 14 nominations, previously shared by legendary titles like Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land. For Coogler, the moment marked a major career milestone and a personal victory tied closely to the heart of the project.

Sinners landed recognition across many of the Academy’s biggest categories. The film is up for Best Picture, while Coogler earned nominations for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Actor Michael B. Jordan, who plays a central role in the film, also received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor — another highlight of the morning.

Close behind Sinners was Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, which secured 13 nominations of its own. Several cast members from that film, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn, earned acting nods. Still, it was Coogler’s project that dominated headlines.

What made the moment even more notable is the type of film the Academy embraced. Sinners is set during the Jim Crow era and blends horror elements with powerful social themes. The story uses supernatural storytelling to reflect deeper truths about Black life, history, and survival. Horror films rarely receive this level of recognition from the Academy, making the success even more remarkable.

The big morning also delivered a major win for Warner Bros., the studio behind both top-nominated films. Altogether, Warner Bros. projects earned 33 nominations, marking the company’s strongest Oscars showing ever. The timing is especially significant as the studio navigates major business changes and a possible sale, making the nominations feel like a bright spot during an uncertain period.

For Coogler, however, the spotlight remained on the personal meaning behind Sinners. The 39-year-old filmmaker revealed that he wrote the movie in honor of his uncle, who passed away more than a decade ago. He shared that he imagined his uncle celebrating the moment with blues music — a meaningful connection to the film’s tone and spirit.

When reached shortly after the nominations were announced, Coogler admitted he was still processing everything. Between late-night writing sessions and the emotional weight of the moment, he described the experience as surreal. Even with record-breaking success, he stayed grounded, saying he simply feels grateful to keep doing the work he loves.

With Oscars night approaching, Sinners now stands as both a historic contender and a deeply personal triumph — one that has already secured its place in film history.

