The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February
Netflix is bringing the pods to the Midwest. Love Is Blind is back for Season 10 but this time in the Buckeye State!
The hit reality dating series returns on February 11th with new episodes rolling out weekly just in time for Valentine’s Day.
RELATED: OG Love Is Blind Couple Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Announce A Baby On The Way
The social experiment will spotlight singles from Cincinnati, Columbus, and other parts of Ohio. Netflix confirmed the news with a teaser that read, “New city, new connections. Hello, Ohio” on Instagram.
If you’re new here, Love Is Blind drops singles into isolated “pods,” where they date and build emotional connections without ever seeing one another. Only after a proposal do couples finally meet face-to-face and attempt to merge real life with the feelings they built.
The concept has made the show one of Netflix’s most-watched unscripted series, producing real marriages, lasting friendships, and, what’s reality without chaos.
Meet the Ohio Singles!
The Women
Amber, 34
Ashley, 34
Bri, 34
Brittany S., 37
Brittany W., 33
Bry, 30
Christine, 31
Dynasty, 33
Elissa, 39
Emma, 28
Jennifer, 32
Jessica, 39
Keya, 31
Priyanka, 34
Rosalyn, 31
Tyler L., 33
The Men
Alex H., 31
Alex L., 33
Brennan, 30
Chris, 33
Connor, 32
Devo, 32
Haramol, 36
Jordan, 34
Kevan, 32
Kevin, 35
Miguel, 32
Mike, 30
Parker, 29
Steven, 32
Tyler H., 32
Victor, 34
New episodes will drop every Wednesday after the premiere. Until then, Ohio fans it’s time to start placing bets on which couple will go all the way.
- The Ali Siddiq Interview Before the Show & Columbus Should Get Ready
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Fried For Attending White House Screening For Struggle ‘Melania’ Doc
- Nicki Minaj Again Lending Star Power To Trump Administration
- Pharrell, Brandy, Kirk Franklin Set for Major Grammy Week Honors
- Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan
- The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February
- Tax Refunds Could Be Bigger Than Usual This Year — Here’s What You Should Know
- Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
- Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: January 27th
- TikTok Trend: The Story Behind The Michael Jackson’s ‘Liberian Girl’
The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February was originally published on wiznation.com