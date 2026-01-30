Listen Live
Major $6.3 Million Cocaine Bust Near Columbus

Authorities seized a massive $6.3 million shipment of cocaine in a major bust near Columbus, Ohio.

Published on January 30, 2026
The Ohio State Highway Patrol intercepted a massive shipment of drugs on Interstate 70 near London during a routine commercial inspection on January 23. After a K-9 alert, troopers discovered 154 pounds of cocaine hidden inside cabinets within a semi-trailer.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page that, “In 2025, the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 1,607 pounds of cocaine on Ohio’s roadways.” Read more here.

Local residents are already weighing in, with many noting how close these major shipments often get to our community.

If you have any information regarding drug trafficking, you can contact the Highway Patrol by dialing #677.

